Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday voted unanimously against Democrats and their "For the People Act," blocking it from debate. The 50-50 vote dealt a strong blow to Democrats' hopes of countering new restrictive voting laws enacted in a number of GOP-led states. CBS News' Skyler Henry, The Washington Post's national political reporter Eugene Scott and The Boston Globe's Washington bureau chief Liz Goodwin join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more.
