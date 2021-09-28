Senate Republicans block bill to avert government shutdown and debt default

Live

Senate Republicans blocked a bill to keep the U.S. government open and also prevent a federal debt default, but the Senate could bring the funding measure up for another vote later this week without a debt-ceiling extension, which isn't needed until mid-October. Congressional Democrats are also hoping to pass at least part of President Biden's domestic agenda, which contains more than $4 trillion in spending over two bills. CBS News' Laura Podesta reports on the developments in Washington, and CBS News congressional reporter Zak Hudak joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.
