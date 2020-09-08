Senate GOP to hold a vote on "skinny" COVID-19 relief package After weeks of negotiations, Congress and the White House have failed to reach a deal on the next coronavirus relief package. Now Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConell says he will force a vote on a Republican-led proposal this week. Meanwhile President Trump and Joe Biden are ramping up their campaigns in the final weeks ahead of the November election. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion and Politico White House correspondent Anita Kumar join "Red and Blue"'s Elaine Quijano with the latest from Washington.