Senate Democrats hold nearly 15-hour filibuster over gun laws Pressure is growing on Congress to act against gun violence after the Orlando mass shooting, the deadliest in U.S. history. In Washington, Democrats showed their anger with a surprise filibuster on the Senate floor. Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, who has been working with parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims for nearly four years, spent all night trying to force a vote on two gun control measures. Nancy Cordes reports.