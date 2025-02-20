Watch CBS News

Senate confirms Kash Patel as FBI director

The Senate has confirmed President Trump's pick to lead the FBI in a 51-49 vote. Kash Patel's nomination received criticism from various lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. CBS News' Taurean Small reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.