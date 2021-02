Democrats await decision on minimum wage for COVID-19 relief package The Senate is weighing a way forward for a COVID-19 relief package as President Biden makes his pitch to Republican governors to support his plan. Franco Ordoñez, a White House correspondent for NPR, and Liz Goodwin, deputy Washington bureau chief of The Boston Globe, join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest on that plus other headlines out of Washington.