Sen. Welch of Vermont discusses FEMA, disaster aid amid Trump administration's federal cuts As the Trump administration attempts to scale back the size of the federal government, the president has suggested disaster relief should be left to states and that FEMA needs to be overhauled or gotten rid of altogether. Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont, a Democrat, speaks with "CBS Mornings Plus" as his state continues to recover from two rounds of catastrophic flooding in July 2023 and July 2024.