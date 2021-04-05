Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sen. Schumer slams new airline bag restrictions

New York Senator Charles Schumer spoke out against proposals to limit the size of airline passenger's carry-ons. CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins CBSN with the latest on this proposal.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.