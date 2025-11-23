Sen. Mark Kelly says Trump should understand his words could have "serious consequences" Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, whose wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, was shot in 2011, told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that President Trump's comments about Democrats are "very serious" and "his words carry tremendous weight." "Just like Gabby, somebody tried to assassinate him, and he should understand that his words, have you know, could have serious, serious consequences," Kelly said.