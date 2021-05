Sen. Graham says U.S. "absolutely" prepared to act against North Korea Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is on the Armed Services Committee and served 33 years in the Air Force, Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard, joins "CBS This Morning" from South Carolina to discuss how President Trump's "fire and fury" rhetoric against North Korea is also a message to China, and why he thinks it's time for the U.S. "to try something new" amid the nuclear threat.