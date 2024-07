Sen. Lindsey Graham says if Biden steps aside, it's "a dramatically different race" for Trump Sen. Lindsey Graham, a key ally of former President Donald Trump, tells "Face the Nation" that if President Biden steps aside in the 2024 race, he believes Vice President Kamala Harris will be the Democrats' choice to be the nominee. Graham noted it will then be a "dramatically different race than it is today" for Trump, and he should factor that into Trump's VP decision.