Sen. John Thune says RNC backing Roy Moore is "unfortunate" A major issue Congress wants to address before the holiday break is tax reform. South Dakota Sen. John Thune is one of eight Republican senators named to the tax reform conference committee to negotiate the legislation. He joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why he believes that reducing the corporate tax rate will spur economic growth, concerns about the fate of the Children's Health Insurance Program and the sexual harassment scandals sweeping Capitol Hill.