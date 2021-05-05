Sen. Joe Manchin: "Open dialogue" at bipartisan dinner on tax reform President Trump will meet with a bipartisan group of House lawmakers to discuss issues like tax reform, healthcare and DACA on Wednesday. He hosted a bipartisan dinner with senators Tuesday night to discuss taxes. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, one of three Democratic senators to accept the invitation, joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss the tone of the dinner, his concern about the national debt and why lawmakers need to "find the middle."