Sen. Cory Booker on supporting Hillary Clinton, new book New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has been front and center for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the early primary states. While he tries to rally Democratic votes, Booker does not want bipartisanship to take a back seat. The senator is out with a book about the formative experiences that made him value that approach. Booker joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss his new book, "United: Thoughts on Finding Common Ground and Advancing the Common Good."