Sen. Chris Coons says the internet is "driving extremism in this country" As the nation grapples with the fallout from the Charlie Kirk assassination last week, Sens. James Lankford, Republican of Oklahoma, and Chris Coons, Democrat of Delaware, join "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" to discuss how Congress can model civility. But, Coons warned that the idea that Kirk could be killed "in such a grotesque and public way has to bring us to reflect about how hard it's getting, because the internet is an accelerant – it is driving extremism in this country."