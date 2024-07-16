What to know about Sen. Bob Menendez's conviction in corruption trial Sen. Bob Menendez has been found guilty on all charges in his federal corruption trial, including bribery, extortion, wire fraud, obstruction of justice and acting as a foreign agent for Egypt. Menendez is maintaining his innocence and has vowed to appeal the verdict. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson and CBS News New York reporter Christine Sloan have more on the case.