Sen. Ben Cardin interview on travel ban and oversight over Pres. Trump admin. A new effort in Congress hopes to impose oversight and veto power over President Trump's administration if it decides to lift or weaken sanctions against Russia. The charge is being led by Republican senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham and Democratic senator Ben Cardin. Cardin joined CBSN's Vlad Duthiers and Reena Ninan to discuss the effort and his thoughts on the travel ban ruling.