Sen. Al Franken on new book, Jared Kushner, GOP health bill Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is now serving his second term after being elected in 2008. His new book, "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate," follows his path from "Saturday Night Live" to Congress. Franken joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his career, controversy surrounding White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and GOP's attempt at replacing Obamacare.