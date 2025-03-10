Watch CBS News

Selma marks 60 years since "Bloody Sunday"

Thousands paid tribute over the weekend in Selma, Alabama, to the nonviolent protestors who 60 years ago sought the equal right to vote. In what came to be known as "Bloody Sunday," the protestors were brutally beaten by police.
