Seeds of Terror: Analyzing extremism in France CBSN takes a deeper look at extremism in France and the spread of ISIS, particularly in the suburbs of Paris. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers hosts a panel discussion with the founder of mYgration.com Felix Marquardt; adjunct senior fellow for the Council on Foreign Relations Farah Pandith; former CIA operative Mike Baker; and the director of the Cyber and Homeland Security Center at George Washington University, Frank Cilluffo.