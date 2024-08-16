Watch CBS News

Security tightens ahead of Democratic National Convention in Chicago

As the Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday in Chicago, federal and local agencies are ramping up security amid warnings of potential violence following last month's assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. With tens of thousands expected to attend, likely including protesters, authorities are focused on ensuring the safety of both public and political leaders. CBS Chicago's Dave Savini reports on the preparations.
