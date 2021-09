Blinken tells Senate that U.S. did everything it could ahead of Afghanistan withdrawal Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified Tuesday before Senate lawmakers, facing bipartisan frustration over how the Biden administration conducted the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, CBS News' Skyler Henry reports. Anthony Cordesman, emeritus chair in strategy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the hearings.