Second U.S. drone strike hits ISIS bombers on way to airport U.S. Officials say they carried out a drone strike targeting ISIS suicide bombers attempting to reach Kabul's airport Sunday. President Biden had warned that another attack was “highly likely” as the U.S. enters the final hours of the evacuation effort. Around 300 Americans are still stranded inside Afghanistan, hoping to leave before Tuesday's deadline. Charlie D'Agata reports from Doha.