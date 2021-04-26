Live

SeaWorld killer whale Tilikum dead

Tilikum the orca has died after more than two decades at SeaWorld Orlando, where he gained notoriety for killing a trainer in 2010. It comes as SeaWorld San Diego closes down its theatrical orca shows. Carter Evans reports.
