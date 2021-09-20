Search continues for Gabby Petito's fiancé as his family calls discovery of body "heartbreaking" After the FBI announced a body "consistent with the description" of Gabby Petito was found in Wyoming, her fiancé's family released a statement through their lawyer saying, "The Laundrie family prays for the Petito family." Police have called Brian Laundrie a "person of interest" in the case. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan joined "CBSN AM" from outside the Laundrie family's home as the search for him continues.