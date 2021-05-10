Supreme Court blocks GOP request in Pa. gerrymandering case The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will not block Pennsylvania's highest court's ruling that the state's map of congressional districts unfairly favors Republicans. Pennsylvania's Republican majority must now redraw the state's districts and submit the proposal to Democratic governor Tom Wolf. CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto and senior fellow at the Cato Institute Ilya Shapiro join CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the political and legal implications.