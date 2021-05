Scott Parazynski talks career as astronaut, doctor and climber Dr. Scott Parazynski has traveled more than 23 million miles in space over his 17-year career. He has flown five missions and conducted seven spacewalks. He is also the only person to fly in space and reach the summit of Mount Everest. Parazynski joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new memoir, "The Sky Below: A True Story of Summits, Space, and Speed."