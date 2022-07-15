Crime Without Punishment
Scientists explain the fear of great white sharks
According to scientists, the fear of sharks, otherwise known as galeophobia, is learned and not something people are born with. Carter Evans visits California’s coastal waters and takes a deeper look at why attitudes toward the animal are changing.
