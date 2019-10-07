More Whistleblowers Emerge
Trump Tax Returns
Kansas Bar Shooting
New Time's Up Leader
Guyger Witness Killed
Record-Setting Python
Jimmy Carter Falls
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
More whistleblowers emerge in Ukraine probe — live updates
U.S. pulling troops in Syria, leaving Kurdish allies to face Turkey
"I was taken": 7-year-old torn from dad at U.S. border
Trump's attempt to keep tax returns secret in New York rejected
Slain witness in ex-cop's trial was set to testify against Dallas police
U.K. says U.S. diplomat's wife should face justice for fatal crash
Kansas bar shooting survivor recalls "bodies dropping"
Firestorm over Houston Rockets GM's tweet about Hong Kong and China
GE freezes pension plan for 20,000 U.S. employees
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Boston
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Football player named Homecoming Queen
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue