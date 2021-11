School children in U.S. more than twice as likely as kids in U.K. to end up in hospital with COVID Children going to school in England are far less likely to end up in the hospital with COVID than American kids, despite the U.K. hitting the peak of another surg,e fueled by elementary school children. Charlie D'Agata visits a London school and chats with CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus to try to get to the bottom of the statistics.