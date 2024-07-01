Examining the scathing dissent in Trump immunity case, potential Jan. 6 trial timeline The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Monday that former President Donald Trump and all presidents are entitled to immunity claims against criminal prosecutions for official acts undertaken in office. The three liberal justices wrote in their dissent that the decision "reshapes the institution of the presidency." Attorney and CBS News campaign reporter Katrina Kaufman has more on the dissent and a potential timeline for Trump's election interference trial.