Saturday Sessions: The Swell Season performs "People We Used To Be" Folk singer-songwriter duo The Swell Season is a collaboration between Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard and Czech pianist-vocalist Marketa Irglova began in 2005 and culminated in an Oscar for best original song in their 2007 film "Once." Their newest album, "Forward," is their first in 16 years and they will be hitting the road to tour beginning in September. Here is The Swell Season with "People We Used to Be."