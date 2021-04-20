Saturday Sessions: Lucy Dacus performs "I Don't Wanna Be Funny Anymore" Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus is being hailed as one of the biggest finds of 2016. The 21-year-old Richmond, Virginia native grew up in a musical family. Her mother, an elementary music teacher, and her father, a guitar player, both encouraged their daughter to sing at a local church. In college, Dacus opened for local acts around Richmond, where she eventually met guitarist Jacob Blizzard, who invited her to record a CD for his college project. That project quickly became Dacus's critically acclaimed debut album, "No Burden," released digitally earlier this year and hitting stores on September 9th. Making her national television debut on "CBS This Morning: Saturday," Dacus performs "I Don't Wanna Be Funny Anymore."