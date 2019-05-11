News
Former defense secretary says U.S. has no strategy on China
The fight over green jobs in coal country: "We can become important again"
Rudy Giuliani says he is no longer traveling to Ukraine
Barges and oil tanker collide in Houston Ship Channel
Trump administration steps up pressure on China with threat of more tariffs
2 French troops killed freeing hostages in West Africa
Pete Buttigieg responds to Trump insult: "I had to Google that"
New vaccine offers new hope for pancreatic cancer patients
YouTubers face backlash for Walmart "prank" "firing" employees
Jamila Woods performs "Baldwin"