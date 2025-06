Saturday Sessions: Gordi performs "Lunch at Dune" Australian singer-songwriter Gordi, born Sophie Payten, grew up on a family farm in New South Wales. She began experimenting more with music while in medical school, blending electric elements with more classic folk and pop. She released her first EP in 2016, and since then has toured with artists like Bon Iver and Sam Smith. From her newest album, "Like Plasticine" which debuts Aug. 8th, here is Gordi with "Lunch at Dune."