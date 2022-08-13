CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Mar-a-Lago search warrant released, reveals FBI seized top-secret classified documents
Details emerge about man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie on stage
Family of slain Fort Hood soldier seeking $35 million in damages
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid and dies
House passes Democrats' climate and health care bill, sending it to Biden's desk
Man charged with 1992 murders in apparent revenge for snowmobile crash
Trump says "it was all declassified" — how declassification usually works
Did I get the polio vaccine? How to know if you're protected against the virus
FBI "previously received information" on man who allegedly tried to breach office
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Saturday Sessions: Fantastic Cat performs "Fiona"
Four acclaimed singer-songwriters joined forces to create an indie-folk-rock band and have since released their debut album, “The Very Best of Fantastic Cat.” For Saturday Sessions, Fantastic Cat performs “Fiona.”
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On