Saturday Sessions: Fantastic Cat performs "C'mon Armageddon"

Four acclaimed singer-songwriters joined forces to create an indie-folk-rock band and have since released their debut album, “The Very Best of Fantastic Cat.” For Saturday Sessions, Fantastic Cat performs "C'mon Armageddon."
