Sarah Snook on "The Picture of Dorian Gray" Sarah Snook, the Emmy-winning star of "Succession," earned an Olivier Award for playing multiple characters in "The Picture of Dorian Gray" in London. And now, she's bringing her chameleonic performance to Broadway. The Australian actress talks with correspondent Faith Salie about capturing the horror, humor and humanity of the characters in Oscar Wilde's original story; why she was most attracted to Disney villains growing up; and how acting with a camera crew as part of the show's mix of illuminating projections and live performance is like dancing on the Broadway stage.