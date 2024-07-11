Watch CBS News

Samsung unveils new Galaxy Ring health tracker

Samsung on Wednesday launched its new Galaxy Ring, a standalone physical activity tracker that uses AI to analyze users' health data. Lexy Savvides, a wearable reviewer and video host for CNET, joined CBS News to talk about the new product.
