Samsung releases Galaxy Note Edge

Curved is the new flat. Samsung's newest phone - the Galaxy Note Edge - is now in stores. The asymmetrical arch on its side can be used like a second screen. CNET Senior Editor Jeff Bakalar joins "CBSN" with more on how it works.
