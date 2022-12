Sam Bankman-Fried facing likely extradition to the U.S. after arrest in the Bahamas Federal prosecutors have charged Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency firm FTX, with fraud. He was arrested Monday in the Bahamas. Michael Parker, head of anti-money laundering and sanctions practice at Ferrari and Associates, joins CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Lana Zak on what happens next in the criminal case against Bankman-Fried.