Russian-linked ransomware gang REvil suddenly goes offline, sparking speculation of U.S. takedown The Russian-linked cyberattack crime gang REvil has suddenly vanished from the web. The group's blog and payment site went offline Tuesday, sparking speculation that it had been shut down by a state actor. REvil is suspected of being behind the JBS meat processing hack and other ransomware attacks. CBSN tech reporter Dan Patterson joins CBSN AM to talk about the different possible scenarios for the vanishing act.