Russia launches new missile attacks across Ukraine as Putin marks Victory Day Russia launched a wave of missiles across Ukraine in the second night attack in a row. Ukraine's air defenses shot down 23 of 25 missiles fired and there were no reports of injuries. The latest attack comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin marks Victory Day, celebrating Russia's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Mary Ilyushina joined Anne-Marie Green on "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the latest.