Russia says Putin-Zelenskyy meeting possible if peace plan set: CBS News Flash March 30, 2022 Russia says a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could happen once a draft peace plan is agreed on. The Foo Fighters have scrapped their remaining tour dates in the wake of last week’s death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. And American astronaut Mark Vande Hei is coming back to Earth after a record-breaking 355 days in space.