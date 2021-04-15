Live

Watch CBSN Live

Russia may be wavering in support of Assad

Russia has been steadfast in supporting Syrian President Bashar al Assad over the last six years. But as the Syrian civil war grinds on, that seems to be changing. Elizabeth Palmer reports this is a possible breakthrough for peace talks.
