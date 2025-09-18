Ian Bremmer on Russia's standing ahead of U.N. General Assembly, Jimmy Kimmel's preemption The Russia-Ukraine war is expected to be a major discussion point at the United Nations General Assembly next week. Russia is sending its foreign minister to lead the country's delegation as it faces international blowback over the war and last week's incident of Russian drones entering Polish airspace. Ian Bremmer, president and founder of the Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, joined CBS News to discuss Russia and ABC's decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel off the air.