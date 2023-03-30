Russia detains U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges Russian authorities said Thursday they've arrested a Wall Street Journal reporter on espionage charges. The Kremlin security service known as the FSB detained Evan Gershkovich, who is based in Moscow, claiming the American was trying to gather information for the U.S. government. The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations and has called for his release. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green with details on the arrest.