Russia denies U.S. claims that it's planning "false flag" operation to invade Ukraine Russia disputes a warning from U.S. intelligence officials that it's planning a "false flag" operation as a pretext to invade Ukraine. Meanwhile, a Russian-led military group is leaving Kazakhstan after helping control political unrest. Former U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN's "Red and Blue" with more.