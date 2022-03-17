Watch CBS News

Russia continues to strike Mariupol

The city of Mariupol is encircled by Russian troops and endures daily bombardment. CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports on some of the innocent victims of the war and a group of orphans who managed to escape.
