Vought confirmed as White House budget director, votes for RFK Jr. and Gabbard expected next week The Senate voted along party lines Thursday to confirm Russell Vought as White House budget director after an all-night Senate protest by Democrats who warned he was the "most dangerous nominee." Next week the Senate is set to vote on the confirmation of Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services secretary. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has more.